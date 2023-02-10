Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,317 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

