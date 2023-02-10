Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.58

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.58 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 77.05 ($0.93). Currys shares last traded at GBX 74.95 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,688,379 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURY shares. Numis Securities upgraded Currys to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.12) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 84.50 ($1.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £804.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,212.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Currys’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

