CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $453.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.59 and a 200 day moving average of $496.74. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $379.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

