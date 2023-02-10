CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $348,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in WestRock by 41.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 60,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 423,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
WestRock Stock Up 0.0 %
WRK stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.
Insider Activity at WestRock
In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
