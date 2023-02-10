CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $348,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in WestRock by 41.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 60,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 423,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Up 0.0 %

WRK stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.