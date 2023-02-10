CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

