CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ADM opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

