CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.63 million. OppFi had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

