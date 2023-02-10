CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$164.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.82 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.79.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 291,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.