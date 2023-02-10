CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$164.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.82 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.79.
CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 291,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
