DA Davidson Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $95.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
NYSE ONTO opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $96.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
