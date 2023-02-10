DA Davidson Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $95.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $96.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,625,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

