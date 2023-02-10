Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.71) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Daimler Truck Stock Down 2.6 %

DTRUY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

