DarioHealth Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for DarioHealth in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for DarioHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.19. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.30% and a negative net margin of 264.79%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

