DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. DEI has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $3,389.44 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00428099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

