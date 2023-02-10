Dero Price Hits $4.37 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00020091 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $58.07 million and $118,052.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,762.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00430194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00097792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00704897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00590171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,277,823 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

