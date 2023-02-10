Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $53.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.82.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 6.4 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock worth $10,404,462 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,323,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

