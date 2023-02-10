Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.9 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.74 ($38.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 12 month high of €63.60 ($68.39). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

