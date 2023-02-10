Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($221.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($179.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €3.05 ($3.28) on Friday, hitting €169.35 ($182.10). 438,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €167.01. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($146.02) and a 52 week high of €180.00 ($193.55).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.