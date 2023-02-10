Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.39) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at €20.16 ($21.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.49).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.