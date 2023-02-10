district0x Price Reaches $0.0413 (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. district0x has a total market cap of $24.80 million and $7.49 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, district0x has traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.

About district0x

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

