Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 265,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 407,150 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.74.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
