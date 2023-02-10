Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 265,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 407,150 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.