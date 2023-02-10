Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $245.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $229.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.45. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

