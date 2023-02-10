Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 39,763 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $30,617.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 37,712 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $21,495.84.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $28,485.05.

On Thursday, January 19th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 18,079 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $9,581.87.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 26,387 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $14,248.98.

On Monday, December 5th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $29,743.86.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $107.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 49.12% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Doma in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Doma by 77.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

