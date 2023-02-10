Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.87-1.93 EPS.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.4 %
Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
