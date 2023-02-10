Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.87-1.93 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.4 %

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

