Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Dover has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $153.25. 553,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Dover by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.