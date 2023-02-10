DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.