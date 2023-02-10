DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

