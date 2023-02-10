DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,483. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

