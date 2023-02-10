DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,483. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

