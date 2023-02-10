Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €35.58 ($38.26) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.74 ($21.23) and a 12 month high of €42.60 ($45.81). The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.