Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Financial Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Eagle Financial Bancorp stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of -0.03. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile
