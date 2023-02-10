Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.