Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

