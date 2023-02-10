Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $171.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eaton by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,570,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,297,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

