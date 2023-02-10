Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 370.5% in January

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 370.5% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 37,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,033. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

