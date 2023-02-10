Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EC. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

