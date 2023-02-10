Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edenred Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $27.30. 19,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,323. Edenred has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

Get Edenred alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edenred from €63.00 ($67.74) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.