Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 21,889.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,759 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equitable by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $31.82 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

