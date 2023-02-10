Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 51,936 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3,985.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

