Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 901,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

