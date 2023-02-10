Edge Capital Group LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,667,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

JPM stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $411.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

