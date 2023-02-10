Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.