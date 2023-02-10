Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,100 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 669.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Globe Life stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,373 shares of company stock worth $6,991,741. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

