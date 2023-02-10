Edgecoin (EDGT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $215.21 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $215.21 million and approximately $30.54 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

