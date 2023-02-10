Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

