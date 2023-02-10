Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.79. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 12,134 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

