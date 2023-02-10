Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.79. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 12,134 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
