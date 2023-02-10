Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Performance

NYSE:ELMD opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.50. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

