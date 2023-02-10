Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,852 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $179,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.14. The company had a trading volume of 874,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

