Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,144,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

