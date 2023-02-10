Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,627 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.46. The company had a trading volume of 657,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,981. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.69. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $411.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

