Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,245 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

ACN traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.95. The stock had a trading volume of 152,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.52. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

