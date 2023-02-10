Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,160 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LLY traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.17. The stock had a trading volume of 352,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,572. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.56. The company has a market cap of $330.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

