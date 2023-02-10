Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,612 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $80.72. 10,457,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,481,302. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

